Abbottabad to host 5 different disciplines of 33rd National Games

ABBOTTABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Five events of 33rd National Games will be held at Abbottabad for which Chairman Organizing Committee of Abbottabad Chapter Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has set deadline of completion of renovation and repair work on all the venues on before October 19, just one week earlier then start of the Games from October 26, 2019

Out of total 33 disciplines, Abbottabad got the honor of hosting, five different disciplines with more than 10,000 athletes from 14 different units affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association are taking part.

Out of the total 33 Games, five in Abbottabad, two in Islamabad, two in Karachi (Sailing and Rowing), one is Jehlum (Shooting).

Meeting of organizing committee was held at the office of Commissioner Hazara which was largely attended by the officials of KP Olympics, C & W (Works Department), TMA officials secretaries and representatives of five games, Gymnastics, Rugby, Judo, Taekwondo and weight lifting, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, DPO Mansehra, Director sports KP, Officials of KPK Tourism Department, representatives of Abbottabad Board, education department, local police and Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Olympic Association, who was organizing secretary of the 33rd National Games briefed the participants about the preparation of the games and told that before the start of national games at KP (Peshawar, Islamabad and Abbottabad).

Torch Relay will be a major function and as per schedule, National Games torch will start up, its journey from Islamabad and after reaching Karachi will travel back touching Baluchistan and will move to Gilgit-Baltastan and from Babu Sar Top.

It will start its journey into KP and will be handed over to Punjab at Attock and will be moving go the KP and will end its journey before start of National Games at Khyber Pass and then after will be handed over to National Athletes for lighting the main torch a the Qayyum Stadium , the main venue of the games by the celebrated former hockey Olympian Qazi Salah Ud Din, who will take over the torch from former squash legends and lit the main torch.

At Abbottabad, former Olympians Fazal ur Rehman , Naeem Akhtar and other international athletes will be the part of torch bearers while colour full functions at Narran, Kaghan and Babu Sar are planned by the local MPA Syed Ahmed Shah and will cross the Mansehra district from main bazaar arranged by the local administration.

MPA Babar Saleem and others while at Abbottabad local MNA Ali Khan Jadoon will grace the occasion on ending session of torch journey.

Tariq Mehmood, Ex-Director Sports, was named as Co-Coordinator of the Event from Abbottabad and was also assigned the job of look after the Games at Abbottabad. Earlier officials visited the venues where Rugby will be played at Kunj Football Ground, Weightlifting and Taekwondo at the main hall of Government Post Graduate College No.1, Judo at the auditorium of the Abbottabad board and Gymnastics at Army PT school of physical fitness.

Commissioner issued directives to the WASA for making cleanliness of the venues and city area, DHO to provide health care facility whit the support of 1122 and first aid facility with one designated room at DHQ and Ayub Medical Complex Hospital.

All the venues will be tastefully decorated and Pana-flex and banner of the national games will be installed in entire city area. Commissioner Syed Zaheer Ul islam said that as this is mega event and will be a source of attraction for not only athletes coming from all over the country will be a golden opportunity to flourish the tourism activities for which GDA and KP tourism department will also hold local cultural activities.

A Grand closing ceremony is also planned at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Zaheer ul Islam has directed all the executing agencies to complete the work without delay and will never compromise on the quality of work as they wants to send soft image of KP and Hazara by holding this mega event.