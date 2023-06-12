A delegation of three special athletes from Kingston School Abbottabad Monday departed for Berlin Germany to take part in the Special Olympics World Games 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of three special athletes from Kingston School Abbottabad Monday departed for Berlin Germany to take part in the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

The three special athletes from Kingston School included Abdullah Khan Jadoon, Ali Aamir, and Ahmed Ali will participate in Hockey and Basketball events.

The principal of the institution Sardar Muhammad Irfan while talking to the media has revealed that seven special children from the school secured a place in the Special Olympics Pakistan's final training camp and received national-level training.

He said that the school's coach, Qamar Zaman worked tirelessly with these athletes which led to the participation of these three athletes in the World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Sardar Irfan said that these outstanding athletes are not only a source of pride for Kingston School and Abbottabad city but for the entire Pakistan.

The principal disclosed that before this, the school has won three international medals and 290 gold medals at the national level in various sports.

Earlier, another special female badminton player from Abbottabad was also selected for the Special World Olympic games and joined the Pakistan team a couple of days ago in Berlin Germany. Now a total of four special athletes of district Abbottabad is part of Pakistan's national team which is participating in the world games.