Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 Three-Day Tournament

Centuries from Northern’s Abdul Fasih and Sindh’s Saim Ayub were the highlights on day three of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) Centuries from Northern’s Abdul Fasih and Sindh’s Saim Ayub were the highlights on day three of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday. Both Northern and Sindh drew their matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, resuming their second innings on 36 for no loss, Sindh were bowled out for 247 in 90.4 overs.

Saim Ayub top-scored with a 191-ball 104 laced with 10 fours and two sixes. Taha Mehmood contributed with 35 off 102 balls.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid grabbed four wickets for 77. The slow left-arm spinner ended with match figures of eight for 169.

Chasing 259 to win, Balochistan scored eight for one in one over when stumps were drawn.

In the second match of the day, Northern declared their second innings on 288 for four in 93 overs after resuming on 106 for one against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Opener Abdul Fasih scored an unbeaten 100 off 262 balls which included 16 fours.

Given a target of 314 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to score 146 for the loss of three wickets in 32 overs when stumps were drawn.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Khan Junior scored 52 and 51 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Sindh U19, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Sindh U19 241 all-out, 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92) and 247 all-out, 90.4 overs (Saim Ayub 104, Taha Mehmood 35; Mohammad Junaid 4-77, Mohammad 3-25)

Balochistan U19 230 all-out, 80.5 overs (Mohammad Junaid 59, Mohammad Ibrahim 50, Mohammad 40; Mohammad Makki 5-52) and 8-1, 1 over

Result: Match drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Northern U19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 190 all-out, 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25) and 288-4 declared, 93 overs (Abdul Fasih 100 not out, Hassan Abid 61, Ziad Khan 53, Mubasir Khan 43; Izhar Ahmed 2-17)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 165 all-out, 57.3 overs (Salman Khan 48, Saqib Jamil 47; Mehran Mumtaz 5-44) and 146-3, 32 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 52, Salman Khan jr 51)

Result: Match drawn