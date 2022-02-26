UrduPoint.com

Abdul FC Clinches Karachi Premier Football Cup Season-2 Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Abdul FC won the final of the Karachi Premier Football Cup Season-2 by thrashing Burma Afridi 3-4 on penalty kicks at the Baloch Mujahid Football Stadium

The Premier Cup was organized by the FCK in collaboration with Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs department and RJ Green.

The Premier Cup was organized by the FCK in collaboration with Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs department and RJ Green.

Over 25,000 football lovers watched the final, according to a communique here on Saturday.

Sector Commander Bhitai Rangers Brigadier Muhammad Shabbir Khan was the chief guest and honourary chief guest was Lt. Col. Shahab Maqbool and Brigadier Manzoor of the event.

A total of sixteen teams took part in the 2nd season of the Premier Cup.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig. Muhammad Shabbir Khan said that sports activities including football were necessary for a healthy society.

Lt. Col. Shuhab Maqbool said there is huge potential of football in the country.

Later, Chief guest Brig. Shabbir Khan gave away trophies and cash awards to the winners of Abdul FC, runner-up Burma Afridi.

Top scorer Farid Khan (7 goals), best player and defender Abdullah Shah, best manager Shahzeb Khan, best coach Nasir, best goal keeper of the tournament Abdul Basit, best player of the tournament Alamgir Ghazi and others were also given prizes.

