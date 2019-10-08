Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on day one of National U19 three-day second round matches

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid Ullah, Abdul Wahid Bangulzai and Mehran Mumtaz stole the limelight on day one of the second round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) Abdul Hadi, Ubaid Ullah, Abdul Wahid Bangulzai and Mehran Mumtaz stole the limelight on day one of the second round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan after winning the toss and opting to bat were dismissed for 294 in 81.1 overs. Ubaid Ullah top scored with 98 which included 13 fours and two sixes, while Abdul Wahid Bangulzai contributed 97 off 139 balls laced with 15 fours and a six.

The duo contributed 141-run partnership for the second wicket.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz picked five for 56 in 21 overs. Mubasar Khan grabbed three wickets for 62.

In return, Northern U19 were 29 for no loss in eight overs, when stumps were drawn.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab managed to score 227 for nine in 83 overs after they were put into bat by Sindh.

Abdul Hadi top scored with unbeaten 98 which included 11 overs and a six, while Faizan Zafar contributed with a 72-ball 33.

For Sindh, Aamir Ali took three for 54, while Arish Ali Khan and Muhammad Makki took two wickets apiece.

In return, Sindh had managed three for no loss in three overs, when stumps were drawn.

In the third match of the day, Central Punjab after being put into bat were dismissed for 251 in 77.5 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at LRCA Ittefaq ground in Lahore.

Sameer Saqib top-scored with 62 off 156 balls with eight fours. Bilal Munir and Ali Mustafa also chipped in with 44 and 40 runs respectively.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 30 for one in 10 overs, when stumps were called.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Northern U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U19 294 all out, 81.1 overs (Ubaid Ullah 98, Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 97; Mehran Mumtaz 5-56, Mubasar Khan 3-62) v Northern U19 29-0, 8 overs

Sindh U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab U19 227-9, 83 overs (Abdul Hadi 98 not out, Faizan Zafar 33; Aamir Ali 3-54, Arish Ali Khan 2-42, Muhammad Makki 2-44) v Sindh U19 3-0, 3 overs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Central Punjab U19, LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore

Central Punjab U19 251 all out, 77.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 62, Bilal Munir 44, Ali Mustafa 40; Muhammad Amir Khan 3-49, Shahid Aziz 2-19, Saqib Jamil 2-28, Muhammad Ali 2-71) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 30-1, 10 overs