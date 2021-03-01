UrduPoint.com
Abdul Halim Bin Kader Re-elected As ASTAF President

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Abdul Halim Bin Kader re-elected as ASTAF President

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Dato Abdul Halim Bin Kader has been elected once again as a President of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) for a four-year term from 2021 to 2025.

He got thirty out of a total of thirty votes by defeating his opponents President of Malysian Sepaktakraw Federation Haji Ahmed Ibrahim and President of Singapore Sepaktakraw Federation Nasri Haroon, who were contesting for the slot.

Whereas, Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation's Secretary General Naushad Ahmed Khan also got 30 votes and elected as a Vice President of the ASTAF, said a statement.

India's Yogender Singh Dahiya has been elected as Deputy President whereas Nepal's Neytra Parsad, Srilanka's De Salwa and Bangladesh's Mohammed Farooq have been elected as Council Members.

