Abdul Noor Of Asian Gym Wins Army Wrestling Title

Fri 18th December 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Abdul Noor of the Asian Gym clinched the trophy of the Arm Wrestling after defeating his close contestants Umar Farooq and Nadeem on points by securing first position in the 70kg class.

Umar Farooq and Nadeem later on recorded second and third position respectively behind the title holder - Abdul Noor. Besides the title fight in the 70kg weight category, other musclemen from the different gyms competed in the 55kg and 60kg weight categories.

Winning the title fight, Abdul Noor was declared as Arm Wrestling Champion for the Year-2020 and was awarded gold medal besides certificate and cash prizes. President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arm Wrestling Association Haider Khan, Coach Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Prof.

Imran also performed free posing on the occasion.

At the end of the competition, Chief Coach Saeed-ur-Rehman, a former Mr. Pakistan, congratulated the winners and said that it has been the tradition of Asian Gym to have such a competition for the musclemen every month.

He said, Asian Gym has taken pride in conducting healthy activities among bodybuilders. This process sets Asian Gym apart from other clubs as far as holding competitive exposure. The club will continue to compete to the best of its ability to encourage bodybuilders so that the spirit of competition at large levels is created among the participating players.

More Stories From Sports

