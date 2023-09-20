Open Menu

Abdul Rafi Wins Kohat Junior U19 Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Abdul Rafi wins Kohat Junior U19 Squash Championship

KOHAT, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::Promising Abdul Rafi clinched the trophy after defeating Hamza Khan in the final of the Kohat Junior U19 Squash Championship organized by the Regional sports Officer here at the Company Bagh Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Dr. Faraz Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion and also witnessed the final. Regional Sports Officer Sajid Afridi, Chairman Sports Committee Kohat Faqir Muhammad Awan, President District Kohat Squash Association Saeed Khan Afridi, General Secretary Ishtiaq Tasin Khan, and Shuja Ahmad, among other personalities, were present at Squash Complex Company Bagh Kohat.

In the Junior Under-19 Championship organized by the District Squash Association and Regional Sports Office in collaboration with Kohat region players, Abdul Rafi defeated Hamza Khan and won the trophy; the score was 11-6, 12-10, and 11-9, while in the girls final, Miss Saira won the first position by defeating Muzamil by 11-8, 11-1, 7-11, 6-11, and 11-3. Muhammad Musaib won the trophy after defeating Ayan by 3-0; the score was 11-9, 11-7, and 11-8. At the end, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the winning players.

Related Topics

Squash Sports Company Kohat Ayan Bagh Afridi

Recent Stories

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

3 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

4 minutes ago
 Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

1 second ago
 Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists ..

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists vow to disarm

3 seconds ago
IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

19 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

20 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

35 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports