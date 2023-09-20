Abdul Rafi wins Kohat Junior U19 Squash Championship

KOHAT, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) ::Promising Abdul Rafi clinched the trophy after defeating Hamza Khan in the final of the Kohat Junior U19 Squash Championship organized by the Regional sports Officer here at the Company Bagh Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Dr. Faraz Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion and also witnessed the final. Regional Sports Officer Sajid Afridi, Chairman Sports Committee Kohat Faqir Muhammad Awan, President District Kohat Squash Association Saeed Khan Afridi, General Secretary Ishtiaq Tasin Khan, and Shuja Ahmad, among other personalities, were present at Squash Complex Company Bagh Kohat.

In the Junior Under-19 Championship organized by the District Squash Association and Regional Sports Office in collaboration with Kohat region players, Abdul Rafi defeated Hamza Khan and won the trophy; the score was 11-6, 12-10, and 11-9, while in the girls final, Miss Saira won the first position by defeating Muzamil by 11-8, 11-1, 7-11, 6-11, and 11-3. Muhammad Musaib won the trophy after defeating Ayan by 3-0; the score was 11-9, 11-7, and 11-8. At the end, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the winning players.