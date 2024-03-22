Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in contact with the Abdul Razzaq

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq could join the Pakistan cricket selection committee, the sources close to the development said on Friday.

The sources said that Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) had been in contact with Abdul Razzaq, and approached him to seek his views about his expected roles within the selection committee.

Razzaq reportedly expressed keen interest in the role.

The sources said that an official announcement regarding composition of the selection committee is expected from the PCB in the near future.

The development comes in the wake of recent decisions by the Pakistan Cricket Board to enhance the authority of the national selection committee.

Besides it, there has been a focus on expediting the appointment of coaches for the national cricket team, with foreign coaches remaining a top priority.

The selection committee might also have a say in matters related to team captaincy.

The sources said that formation of the selection committee, along with the decision-making process involving other selectors and Chief Selector Waqar Younis, is due to be finalized within the coming week.