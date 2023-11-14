Open Menu

Abdul Razzaq Under Fire For Misusing Name OfAishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2023 | 02:57 PM

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Afridi, instead of condemning or intervening in Razzaq's remarks, was observed responding with laughter and applause.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) In a recent gathering of former Pakistani cricketers, Abdul Razzaq, a retired cricketer, sparked controversy with comments about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

The discussion primarily revolved around the strong criticisms expressed by former players regarding the disappointing performance of the Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

When probed about the team's performance in the tournament, Razzaq made a provocative statement involving Aishwarya Rai. Shahid Afridi, instead of condemning or intervening in Razzaq's remarks, was observed responding with laughter and applause.

Razzaq's specific analogy was, "If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen." This comparison aimed to emphasize the significance of pure intentions within the cricket board, suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) commitment to player development should remain unwavering.

In critiquing the PCB's approach, Razzaq used a surprising analogy, highlighting that Younis Khan's positive intentions as captain instilled confidence in him to enhance his performance. However, he pointed out a perceived lack of dedication from the PCB in nurturing and refining players' skills.

