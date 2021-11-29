UrduPoint.com

Abdul Wahid Of Balochistan Wins Second Round "Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race"

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Abdul Wahid of Balochistan wins second round "Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race"

Abdul Wahid of Balochistan won the second round "Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race" commenced from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Abdul Wahid of Balochistan won the second round "Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race" commenced from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam on Monday.

Sector Commander Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig cut the ribbon and formally inaugurated the second phase of the race from district Tank to South Waziristan.

The tour was divided into three phases, the first phase was from Dera to Tank and the second phase started from Tank Jahaz Ground to Gomal Zam Dam has been completed.

In the second phase, cyclists reached Gomal Zam Dam after covering a distance of 74 km from Tank while the last third phase will be started on Tuesday from Dam to Wana.

The race was aimed to promote sports and tourism activities including sending a message of peace and prosperity to the world from South Waziristan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps South and Dera Ismail Khan Administration jointly organized the three-day event.

The ceremony was also attended by Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khattak, civil society, journalists and a large number of citizens.

school children were also present to welcome the cyclists at the starting point.

DSP Headquarters Inam Gandapur and SHO city Gul Wali Khan made strict security arrangements.

Talking to media cyclists said that the main purpose of the race is to send a message to the world that the people of South Waziristan are peaceful and very hospitable. The 'Tour De Waziristan Race' would bring prosperity in the region and also a good omen for peace. The positive message will go while on the other hand it will help in promoting tourism and sports activities in the area.

They also thanked, Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig, Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, DSO Tank Asif Nawaz Gandapur, Tank's people, police, district administration, journalists and civil society members. Music program was held at Tank in this connection.

The winner cyclist Abdul Wahid was given cash prize award.

It is worth mentioning that about 50 teams from throughout the country participated in this three-day "Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race" to cover 194 km track in three phases from Dera Ismail to Wana South Waziristan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan South Waziristan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Music Civil Society Cycling Dam Dera Ismail Khan Tank Gomal Wana Media Event From Race

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

9 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

24 minutes ago
 CEO IESCO to hold online katachery on Tuesday

CEO IESCO to hold online katachery on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increases by Rs 1000 per tola 29 Nov ..

Gold prices increases by Rs 1000 per tola 29 Nov 2021

1 minute ago
 Accused held for aerial firing, uploading video on ..

Accused held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.