Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Inter-Colleges Games begins amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The 4th edition of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Inter-College Games carrying a total of 8000 players in 16 male and 10 female disciplines got underway here at Garden Campus of the University here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Professor Dr. Khursheed Khan Niazi was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the two months long game in which both male and female players from 40 affiliated colleges and 33 various departments were taking part.

Pro Vice Chancellor Zahoor Ul Haq, Divisional Education Officer (DEO) Zulfiqar Ul Mulak, Deans of the various faculty of the University, professors, assistant professors, lecturers, two times SAF Gold Medalist in Karate Khalid Noor, international coach Shah Faisal Shah, international SAF medalist Muhammad Shah, Director Sports Farooq Hussain, AD Arshad Hussain, international coach Muhammad Asim Khan, principals of various participating schools and colleges and large number of spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Qari Atta Ullah, followed by the smart March Past of the all participating contingents. International footballer Nadeem Jan carried the national flag gold medalists of the university players at national level including Shahab Shah (Gymnastic), Nouman (Handball), Kainat Akbar (athletic), Mehreen Khan (athletic), Sana (Wushu), Aysha (wushu), Aysha Hakeem (volleyball), Amina (basketball), Reena (judo) and Adil Said (boxing) carried the University flag while wearing traditional dress of the Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, followed by Pari holding the Games flag.

Nadeem Jan took the oath on behalf the players while the police band and bank of the Govt Girls College Charsadda turned into the whole complexion into a melodious one.

The culture dresses of both the male and women students were depicting the colour of all the provinces while the military platoons of the Islamia Collegiate Peshawar, Govt Higher Secondary School Sharqi, Hoti and Govt Higher Secondary School Zaribi, Shamilat, Mardan received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators on their stunning performance and various military formations which were largely enjoyed.

Soon after the National Anthem, chief guest Professor Dr. Khurshid Khan announced the commencement of the Games with pigeons, balloons and banners inscribed with different sports slogans along with fire work were released.

The three national songs "Ma Bi Pakistan Hon", "Dil Dil Pakistan", "Ya Wadi Wadi Gomon" were presented by Num School System Mohib Banda, GHSS Hatayan and GHSS Bagadada enthralled the sitting spectators with their melodious voices of the school children wearing colourful costumes.

The Karate, Gymnastic demonstrations and performance on traditional "Athern" dances mesmerized the large number of spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The two prominent Pashto singers Khusheed Alam Khan and Irfan Kamal succeeded in compelling the sitting audience to come on their toes.

The torch of the Games carried by Shahab Shah, Nouman Khan, Kainat Akbar, Mahreen, Sana, Aysha Hakeem, Amina, Reena and Adil Said and at the end national boxer Adil lit up the Olympic flame.

All the 8000 players would compete in the table tennis, kabaddi, basketball, squash, cross-country, gymnastics, hockey, badminton, volleyball, handball, tennis, athletics and touchball and Tchoukball in male and table tennis, badminton, athletics, volleyball and cricket in female games.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Khursheed Khan welcomed the guests and players and said it was heartening to see such a large number of students participation.

He said December 16 was the day where we lost precious live of our dears and nears one in the APS incidents.

He also announced a one minute silence to pay rich tribute and expressed solidarity with the families of APS martyred.

He said winning and losing did not matter but the participation of the huge number of students is matters. There should be passion in the players. He said that today is the anniversary of the martyrs and teachers of the Army Public School. It should be remembered - because this is not forgetful of the tragedy.