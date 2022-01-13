UrduPoint.com

Abdul Wali Khan University Wins All Pakistan Badminton Tournament

All Pakistan Zone-B Tournament organized by Islamia College in collaboration with Higher Education, Abdul Wali Khan University won the tournament by defeating Peshawar University by 2-1 in final played here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday

As many as 13 teams from all over the province participated in the tournament organized by Islamia College in collaboration with Higher education which was organized by Islamia College Sports Directorate at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated University of Peshawar by 2-1 in the final and won Cup. Director General Sports Khalid Khan was the chief guest in the final round of the tournament while Dr. Azam, Project Director PM 1000 Murad Ali, eminent hockey player Shafqatullah, Shah Faisal and Coach Firdous Khan Muhammad Nawaz, Hayatullah, Nadeem Khan were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the tournament, DG Sports Khalid Khan congratulated Ali Hoti, Director Sports, Islamia College, Peshawar on the excellent and successful organization of the tournament.

Representing the province, he said that Islamia College has always been proud of its management for its positive activities and that is why this great institution has taught the country along with teaching.

He said that he hopes that these traditions will be maintained in the future as well. Ali Hoti on the occasion thanked the DG Sports Khalid Khan for his cooperation and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan and expressed hope that the Sports Directorate would continue its efforts to promote sports activities in the same manner.

He also thanked the officials of Higher Education for organizing and co-hosting the Pakistan Zone B Badminton Tournament and said that these positive activities would bring out the best talent in the country which would further brighten the name of the country and the nation.

