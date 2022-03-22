Abdullah, Azhar steady Pakistan ship on 2nd day of third Test against Australia

A second-wicket 70-run partnership between opener Abdullah Shafique and veteran Test cricketer Azhar Ali frustrated Australia for further breakthrough on day two as Pakistan fought its way back into the third Test on Tuesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A second-wicket 70-run partnership between opener Abdullah Shafique and veteran Test cricketer Azhar Ali frustrated Australia for further breakthrough on day two as Pakistan fought its way back into the third Test on Tuesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Opener Shafique was unbeaten on 45 with No 3 Azhar 30 not out as the hosts reached 90-1 at the close of the 2nd day's play, trailing Australia by 301. Australian batters, who resumed the second day from 232-5, started the day well but later, Pakistani bowlers bowled brilliantly and bowled the visitors out for 391 on a slow pitch before Pat Cummins took the early wicket of Imam-ul-Haq to have Pakistan 1-20 in reply.

Abdullah Shafique and experienced Azhar Ali, playing his 94th Test but the first in his home city of Lahore, came together after the early loss of opener Imam-ul-Haq and showed a lot of patience to keep the probing Australian bowlers at bay. The touring side posted a healthy total, helped by resolute half-centuries from Cameron Green and Alex Carey earlier on Tuesday.

A hope of making inroads into the middle order was dashed when an outside edge from Abdullah Shafique sailed between Alex Carey and Steve Smith soon after. The chance to Abdullah Shafique proved to be the last genuine chance Australia had for the day as Shafique, who was on 13 at the time of the missed chance, dug in to reach stumps unbeaten on 45.

Earlier, Australia were at 5-341 before losing their last five wickets for just 50 runs, ending the visitors innings at 391. All-rounder Green made a career-best 79 in his 12th test match and Carey scored 67 in nearly three hours before Pakistan claimed five wickets for 50 runs in the middle session and bowled out Australia just before tea.

Recalled 19-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah grabbed 4-58 and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-79 as their pace and reverse swing on a slow and low-bouncy pitch netted four wickets in the session in hot conditions. Green and Carey denied the home team in the first session by adding 88 runs, but Pakistan broke them up in the fourth over after lunch.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali ended the 135-run, sixth-wicket stand when Carey was plumb leg before wicket as the batter tried to play across the line and was hit on the front pad. Carey faced 105 balls and dominated the spinners with his reverse sweep shots.

Resuming at the overnight score of 232/5, Australia got crucial runs thanks to fifties from Cameroon Green (79) and Alex Carey (67), who defied the Pakistan attack with a 135-run stand. Then it was the turn of Pakistani bowlers. Nauman Ali claimed the wicket of Carey to open the floodgates for pacers Shaheen Afridi (4/79) and Naseem Shah (4/58) who shared eight wickets. Pakistan wrapped up the Aussie innings in the 134th over for 391.

Teams,PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.