UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Clinches Tennis C'ship Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Abdullah clinches Tennis C'ship title

Abdullah Shafqat clinched the men's singles title of first Major Gen. Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 played at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Abdullah Shafqat clinched the men's singles title of first Major Gen. Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 played at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The chief organizer of the tournament was Saeed-Ul-Haq and the tournament director was Col. (R.) Zubair Anwar.

Abdullah beat Nazik Khan by 6-4, 6-4 in the final to lift the trophy.

In Boys Under10 singles final, Syed Jamal beat Ali Ayub by 4-2, 4-2.

In Boys Under12 singles final, Afaan Zubair beat Syed Jamal by 4-2, 4-1.

In Boys Under14 singles final, Syed Saad beat Muhammad Obaidullah by 4-1, 4-2.

In Girls Under14 singles final, Minahil beat Aleezay by 4-2, 4-1.

In Boys Under18 singles final, Rayan Ul Haq beat Fawad Naveed by 6-3, 6-2.

Aleezay beat Aqila Ayub by 4-2, 4-2 in the Ladies singles final.

In the Mens double final, Syed Ibrahim, Umar Khan beat Rayan Ul Haqm, Ali Awan (Runner Up) by 6-4, 7-5.

In the Seniors Doubles 40+ final, Col. Shafqat, Capt. Zafar islam beat Col. Zubair, Major Asif by 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

Tennis Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi 2019

Recent Stories

FIRST Global Challenge is key to UAE’s efforts f ..

5 minutes ago

Hindu leader Tiwari killed over blasphemous remark ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur announ ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani scholar exposes Indian brutalities in IO ..

2 minutes ago

UK must play leadership role to resolve Kashmir is ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.