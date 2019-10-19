Abdullah Clinches Tennis C'ship Title
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:18 PM
Abdullah Shafqat clinched the men's singles title of first Major Gen. Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 played at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, Rawalpindi on Saturday
The chief organizer of the tournament was Saeed-Ul-Haq and the tournament director was Col. (R.) Zubair Anwar.
Abdullah beat Nazik Khan by 6-4, 6-4 in the final to lift the trophy.
In Boys Under10 singles final, Syed Jamal beat Ali Ayub by 4-2, 4-2.
In Boys Under12 singles final, Afaan Zubair beat Syed Jamal by 4-2, 4-1.
In Boys Under14 singles final, Syed Saad beat Muhammad Obaidullah by 4-1, 4-2.
In Girls Under14 singles final, Minahil beat Aleezay by 4-2, 4-1.
In Boys Under18 singles final, Rayan Ul Haq beat Fawad Naveed by 6-3, 6-2.
Aleezay beat Aqila Ayub by 4-2, 4-2 in the Ladies singles final.
In the Mens double final, Syed Ibrahim, Umar Khan beat Rayan Ul Haqm, Ali Awan (Runner Up) by 6-4, 7-5.
In the Seniors Doubles 40+ final, Col. Shafqat, Capt. Zafar islam beat Col. Zubair, Major Asif by 6-4, 6-3.