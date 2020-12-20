Abdullah Club Tall win Shaheed Matiullah Football trophy

HANGU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Abdullah Club of Tall clinched the trophy of the Shaheed Matiullah Football Tournament after defeating Tut Kas Club in the final on penalty shoot-out batting witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Chairman Village Health Committee Tufail Muhammad Khan, Committee members Afsaruddin, Bashir Khan, Janan, Shabbir Fatehullah and a large number of people from Kurram, Orakzai and Tehsil Tall were present on the occasion.

In the final match, Abdullah Club defeated Tut Kas Club by penalty kicks and clinched the trophy.

Teams from Kurram, including Tehsil Tall, took part. Addressing the final ceremony, Tufail Khan said that sports were very important for the youth. He said through sports we could establish goodwill, peace, brotherhood and tolerance in the rank of our youth.

He also appreciated the organizing committee for involving the youth in healthy activities besides paying tribute to Shaheed Matiullah. The special guest distributed shields and trophies among the successful players.