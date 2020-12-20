UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Club Tall Win Shaheed Matiullah Football Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Abdullah Club Tall win Shaheed Matiullah Football trophy

HANGU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Abdullah Club of Tall clinched the trophy of the Shaheed Matiullah Football Tournament after defeating Tut Kas Club in the final on penalty shoot-out batting witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Chairman Village Health Committee Tufail Muhammad Khan, Committee members Afsaruddin, Bashir Khan, Janan, Shabbir Fatehullah and a large number of people from Kurram, Orakzai and Tehsil Tall were present on the occasion.

In the final match, Abdullah Club defeated Tut Kas Club by penalty kicks and clinched the trophy.

Teams from Kurram, including Tehsil Tall, took part. Addressing the final ceremony, Tufail Khan said that sports were very important for the youth. He said through sports we could establish goodwill, peace, brotherhood and tolerance in the rank of our youth.

He also appreciated the organizing committee for involving the youth in healthy activities besides paying tribute to Shaheed Matiullah. The special guest distributed shields and trophies among the successful players.

Related Topics

Football Sports Martyrs Shaheed From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

2 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

4 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.