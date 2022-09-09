Abdullah grabs amateur title of Tenpin Bowling Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Abdullah has clinched the amateur event title of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Abdullah won the amateur title with 328 scores while Hanan with 294 and Jawad Ali 290 scores bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively while Abdul Hadi took 4th position with 283 scores.

The deaf events of the championship had already been completed with Zahid winning the Deaf men's title while Saira won women's in the Tenpin Bowling Tournament President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman said men and women players from all over the country, were participating in the tournament.

A total of eight competitions would be played in the tournament including men's single, men's doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools. The semifinals and final of the event would be played on September 10 and 11, respectively.

The trophies and certificates would be awarded to the players in the concluding ceremony to be held on September 11.