- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Abdullah Gul welcomes Ambassador Maliki's best wishes for team Pakistan at T20 World cup
Abdullah Gul Welcomes Ambassador Maliki's Best Wishes For Team Pakistan At T20 World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has welcomed the statement of Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki, who has expressed his best wishes for the Pakistani team participating in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has welcomed the statement of Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki, who has expressed his best wishes for the Pakistani team participating in the ICC T20 cricket World Cup 2024.
Gul in a statement said, the Saudi ambassador expressed his confidence in the Pakistani team's ability to win the tournament. The Saudi Ambassador had said, "My brothers (Pakistani team), God willing, you will win this tournament and the Pakistani nation will celebrate your victory.
I am also praying for the prosperity and development of Pakistan."
The Ambassador had announced that if Pakistan would win the T20 World Cup, the team would be hosted as royal guests for Hajj next year.
Abdullah Gul said that Ambassador Nawaf Al Maliki's statement has won the hearts of the Pakistani nation.
"He is not the ambassador of Saudi Arabia only but also Pakistan. With this statement of the Ambassador, a new way of relations between the two brotherly countries will be paved, which will further improve the foreign as well as trade relations," he added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan junior team triumphs in first match of CAVA U18 Volleyball C'ship2 minutes ago
-
Govt making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports16 minutes ago
-
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England3 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik3 hours ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September3 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament5 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results6 hours ago
-
PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan7 hours ago