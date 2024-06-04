Open Menu

Abdullah Gul Welcomes Ambassador Maliki's Best Wishes For Team Pakistan At T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Chairman Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has welcomed the statement of Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki, who has expressed his best wishes for the Pakistani team participating in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Gul in a statement said, the Saudi ambassador expressed his confidence in the Pakistani team's ability to win the tournament. The Saudi Ambassador had said, "My brothers (Pakistani team), God willing, you will win this tournament and the Pakistani nation will celebrate your victory.

I am also praying for the prosperity and development of Pakistan."

The Ambassador had announced that if Pakistan would win the T20 World Cup, the team would be hosted as royal guests for Hajj next year.

Abdullah Gul said that Ambassador Nawaf Al Maliki's statement has won the hearts of the Pakistani nation.

"He is not the ambassador of Saudi Arabia only but also Pakistan. With this statement of the Ambassador, a new way of relations between the two brotherly countries will be paved, which will further improve the foreign as well as trade relations," he added.

