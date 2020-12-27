Abdullah, Haider should be given consistent chances: Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Former batting great Mohammad Yousuf believes that youngsters Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali should be given consistent chances with the national team, as to give them more time before passing a judgment.

"They (Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique) are good players that's why they have been selected but we need to give them more time before passing a judgment. At this stage, when they have played very few matches, it is hard to give an accurate assessment about their performance," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Yousuf, who was currently the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, said that the players should not find it difficult to switch from Twenty20 to Test cricket.

"I don't think it is difficult for professionals to shift from T20 to Test cricket. Only the kit changes, the ground, players and cricket in general is the same," he said.

"I will admit that Test cricket is a little difficult but a player can make a name for myself by playing good cricket. The general public might not properly appreciate the Test performances but people who know cricket are aware of its value. Just look at the example of Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam, he came into the limelight through his performances in Test cricket. I think Nasser Hussain in England and Australian players as well might have praised him for his performance in Test cricket, not T20Is," he said.

Yousuf also stressed on the importance of playing all around the ground and this something which he was keen on inculcating in the younger players.

"In terms of batting, we are trying to teach players about how to play shots all over the ground. In the past Inzamam ul Haq and Saeed Anwar and these Babar Azam, had the ability to play at a 360 degree angle. We want to ensure that players at grassroots level are able to succeed at the top tier without any difficulty, be it Pakistan or outside the country," he said.

"In the Under-19 camp, next month, we will also try to work on the basics with these players. I have gone through a similar process, after playing 12 years of international cricket along with first-class cricket, and so I want to share my experience with the youngsters. If they follow what I and other coaches at NHPC tell them, it will be beneficial for the players," he said.

He also lamented the lack of great players while naming the best batsmen going around in world of cricket at the moment. "In the past every team had three great players but now there are only a handful of great players around the world. In my opinion, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson Steve Smith and Joe Root are the best players in the world at the moment. I like Rohit Sharma as well but I don't know why he doesn't play Test cricket," he said.