Abdullah hammers 205, all three Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI round six matches end in draw

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Opener Abdullah Shafiq struck a blazing double century for Central Punjab as all three matches of the sixth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament ended in draws on Wednesday.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Southern Punjab resumed their second innings at 36 for no loss. They managed to score 319 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 85 overs when the match was declared a draw.

Opener Mukhtar Ahmed top-scored with a 151-ball 94 that included eight fours and two sixes. Agha Salman scored 61 while Mohammad Mohsin made 54 runs. Jalat Khan took three wickets for 77 runs for Balochistan.

At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh ended in a draw. Resuming their second innings 23 for no loss, Sindh were bowled out for 194 runs in 74.5 overs. Jahid Ali top-scored with a 160 ball 68 that included 11 fours. Ammad Alam made 33 runs.

Asif Afridi took three while Asad Afridi and Mehran Ibrahim took two wickets each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were set a 190-run target late in the day but ran out of time to chase the score, when the match was called-off they had scored 10 runs for the loss of one wicket in two overs.

At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Northern and Central Punjab also played out a draw. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 344 for six, Northern were bowled out for 362 runs in 81 overs. Waqas Maqsood took four while Ahmed Saifi took three wickets.

Central Punjab opener Abdullah Shafiq produced a batting master class in the second innings, he remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 205 that included 19 fours and eight sixes.

Abdullah added 167 runs for the first wicket with M. Ikhlaq who scored 73 runs.

The match was called-off with Central Punjab placed at a formidable 331 for one in 69 overs. Abdullah added 164 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership with Ali Zaryab (42 not out).

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab v Balochistan, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 363-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) and 319-7, 85 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 94, Agha Salman 61, Mohammad Mohsin 54; Jalat Khan 3-77)

Balochistan 345-9, 83 overs ( Akbar-ur-Rehman 142, Fahad Iqbal 59; Zia ul Haq 4-79, Zulfiqar Babar 3-96)

Result: Match drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh 278 all-out, 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) and 194 all-out, 74.5 overs (Jahid Ali 68, Ammad Alam 33; Asif Afridi 3-67, Asad Afridi 2-39,Mehran Ibrahim 2-7)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 283 all-out, 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 73, Kamran Ghulam 62, Samiullah 60; Hassan Khan 5-106, Adeel Malik 3-69) and 10-1, 2 overs

Result: Match drawn

Central Punjab v Northern, LRCA Itefaq Ground

Central Punjab 400-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) and 331-1, 69 overs ( Abdullah Shafiq 205 not-out, Mohammad Ikhlaq 73, Ali Zaryab 42 not-out)

Northern 362 all-out, 81 overs ( Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Waqas Maqsood 4-77, Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61)

Result: Match drawn