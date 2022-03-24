UrduPoint.com

Abdullah, Hiba Bag Badminton Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Abdullah, Hiba bag Badminton titles

Hafiz Abdullah Siddiqui and Hiba Tariq clinched the Pakistan Day Badminton Championship 2022 titles at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) coaching center Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Hafiz Abdullah Siddiqui and Hiba Tariq clinched the Pakistan Day Badminton Championship 2022 titles at the Pakistan sports board (PSB) coaching center Karachi.

Deputy Director General M.

Shahid islam was the chief guest at the occasion while Adeel siddiqui Assistant Director, Sports Department Karachi university, Abdul Hafeez Sandila and Iftikhar Hussain were also present at the prize distribution ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Hafiz Abdullah and Hiba Tariq bagged the Men's and Women's single event titles, respectively.

The event was made successful by technical officials including Mohsin, Mehwish Zaman and Amin.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Badminton Pakistan Day Women Event

Recent Stories

Tahmeen Ghanadapur declares as best athlete, Pesha ..

Tahmeen Ghanadapur declares as best athlete, Peshawar takes overall athletic tro ..

45 seconds ago
 US Urges DPRK to Refrain From 'Provocations,' Enga ..

US Urges DPRK to Refrain From 'Provocations,' Engage in Diplomacy After Missile ..

46 seconds ago
 China's Geely Assesses Prospects, Risks of Further ..

China's Geely Assesses Prospects, Risks of Further Operation in Russia - Reports

48 seconds ago
 4th Convocation: WUM bids farewell to 2793 graduat ..

4th Convocation: WUM bids farewell to 2793 graduates

49 seconds ago
 Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military- ..

Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military-Biological Activities in Ukrai ..

5 minutes ago
 Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divi ..

Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divisional level: Memon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>