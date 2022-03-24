Abdullah, Hiba bag Badminton titles

Hafiz Abdullah Siddiqui and Hiba Tariq clinched the Pakistan Day Badminton Championship 2022 titles at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) coaching center Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Hafiz Abdullah Siddiqui and Hiba Tariq clinched the Pakistan Day Badminton Championship 2022 titles at the Pakistan sports board (PSB) coaching center Karachi.

Deputy Director General M.

Shahid islam was the chief guest at the occasion while Adeel siddiqui Assistant Director, Sports Department Karachi university, Abdul Hafeez Sandila and Iftikhar Hussain were also present at the prize distribution ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Hafiz Abdullah and Hiba Tariq bagged the Men's and Women's single event titles, respectively.

The event was made successful by technical officials including Mohsin, Mehwish Zaman and Amin.