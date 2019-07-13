UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah, Huzaifa Lose Squash Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Abdullah, Huzaifa lose squash semis

Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim lost in the semifinals of the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament at Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim lost in the semifinals of the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament at Malaysia.

In the Under-13 category, Abdullah lost the semi final to Nikhaileswar of Malaysia by 1-3 (4/11, 11/6, 9/11, 8/11).

In the Under-15 category, Huzaifa was outplayed in the semifinal by Jaochim Chuah of Malaysia by 1-3 (8/11, 11/8, 8/11, 5/11).

Pakistani players are participating in various age categories of the tournament. Naveed Rehman in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, M Hanif in U-15, Humam Ahmed in U-15, Saboor Khan in U-13 and Abdullah Nawaz in U-13 age category.

Players from Malaysia, India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hongkong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Squash Thailand Australia China Qatar Singapore Taipei Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Philippines Malaysia New Zealand From

Recent Stories

Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab retires

38 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar visits PMU Hospital

40 seconds ago

UK Foreign Minister Says Media Have All Rights to ..

41 seconds ago

Competition going on among PML-N leaders to show o ..

45 seconds ago

UK, US Special Services Preparing Fakes About Puti ..

26 minutes ago

Senior scientist Dr. Viaqar uddin Ahmed passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.