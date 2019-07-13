Abdullah, Huzaifa lose squash semis

Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim lost in the semifinals of the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament at Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim lost in the semifinals of the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament at Malaysia

In the Under-13 category, Abdullah lost the semi final to Nikhaileswar of Malaysia by 1-3 (4/11, 11/6, 9/11, 8/11).

In the Under-15 category, Huzaifa was outplayed in the semifinal by Jaochim Chuah of Malaysia by 1-3 (8/11, 11/8, 8/11, 5/11).

Pakistani players are participating in various age categories of the tournament. Naveed Rehman in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, M Hanif in U-15, Humam Ahmed in U-15, Saboor Khan in U-13 and Abdullah Nawaz in U-13 age category.

Players from Malaysia, India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hongkong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the tournament.