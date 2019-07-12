UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah, Huzaifa Move To Semifinals Of Penang Junior Open Squash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Abdullah, Huzaifa move to semifinals of Penang Junior Open squash

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim made it to the semifinals of U-13 and U-15 categories of Penang Junior Open squash tournament after recording convincing wins against their opponents in Malaysia on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim made it to the semifinals of U-13 and U-15 categories of Penang Junior Open squash tournament after recording convincing wins against their opponents in Malaysia on Friday.

In U-13 category quarterfinal, Abdullah Nawaz defeated Rocce Holmes of New Zealand 3-0 with the game score of 11/6, 11/7, 11/9.

While in U-15 category quarterfinal, Huzaifa defeated Hong Kong's Arthur Law 3-0 with the game score of 11/6, 11/9, 11/7.

In U-17 category, Ashab Irfan lost quarterfinal against Malaysia's Ishnat Shah 3-0 with the game score of 9/11, 6/11, 6/11.

Players from Malaysia, India, China , Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Squash Thailand Australia China Qatar Hong Kong Singapore Taipei Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Philippines Malaysia Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

11 minutes ago

China to Impose Sanctions on US Companies Selling ..

1 minute ago

New rift in Germany's far-right AfD ahead of polls ..

1 minute ago

Gasly on top after opening Silverstone practice

1 minute ago

Akbar Express train accident: Death toll rises to ..

1 minute ago

Artificial Jewelry exports decline 19.5 pc in 11 m ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.