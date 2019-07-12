Abdullah, Huzaifa move to semifinals of Penang Junior Open squash

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim made it to the semifinals of U-13 and U-15 categories of Penang Junior Open squash tournament after recording convincing wins against their opponents in Malaysia on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim made it to the semifinals of U-13 and U-15 categories of Penang Junior Open squash tournament after recording convincing wins against their opponents in Malaysia on Friday.

In U-13 category quarterfinal, Abdullah Nawaz defeated Rocce Holmes of New Zealand 3-0 with the game score of 11/6, 11/7, 11/9.

While in U-15 category quarterfinal, Huzaifa defeated Hong Kong's Arthur Law 3-0 with the game score of 11/6, 11/9, 11/7.

In U-17 category, Ashab Irfan lost quarterfinal against Malaysia's Ishnat Shah 3-0 with the game score of 9/11, 6/11, 6/11.

Players from Malaysia, India, China , Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the event.