Abdullah, Sakhi, Amaad, Humam in Squash finals

Abdullah Nawaz, Sakhi Ullah Tareen, Muhammad Amaad and Humam Ahmed have moved in the finals of the National Junior Squash Championships played at Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Abdullah Nawaz, Sakhi Ullah Tareen, Muhammad Amaad and Humam Ahmed have moved in the finals of the National Junior Squash Championships played at Mushaf Squash Complex.

The semifinals of the Boys Under13 and Under15 event were played on Monday. In U13 category semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Zuriaz Naeem (Punjab) by 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 3-0. The match lasted for 17 mins.

Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) beat Omar Arshad (PB) by 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 3-1. The match lasted for 26 mins.

In U-15 category semifinals, Amaad (PAF) beat Usman Nadeem (PB) by 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 3-0. The match lasted for 17 mins. Humam Ahmed (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali (KPK) by 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7 3-2. The match lasted for 42 mins. The finals of U13 and U15 would be played on Tuesday.

Young squash players put up an exceptional show in the extravaganza and the matches played in glass courts, were quite close.