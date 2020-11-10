UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Shafique Happy To Represent Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Right-hand top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique, who debuted on Tuesday in the third T20 against Zimbabwe has said that he was happy that his dream to represent Pakistan at the international had been materialized

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Right-hand top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique, who debuted on Tuesday in the third T20 against Zimbabwe has said that he was happy that his dream to represent Pakistan at the international had been materialized.

"Everyone has a dream to represent his country. I'd also that dream which became true today. I was very excited to play for my country," Abdullah said in the post-match press conference here at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Abdullah managed to create an impact as he displayed great confidence in his inaugural fixture, scoring unbeaten 41 off 33 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

He said he had been practicing a lot and if get a chance to represent Pakistan in the upcoming series against New Zealand he would try to live up to the expectations.

The 20-year-old said as he was playing his debut he was a bit nervous at the start. "But when I spent some time at the crease things started to get better." He said he was lucky that he performed well in the National T20 and made his case strong for the Zimbabwe series. "I feel lucky to get a chance to make a way to the national side so early.

"I'll suggest to other aspiring youngsters not to give up their efforts. Everybody gets a chance. But some people get it early while others may be a bit late."Abdullah said he would credit his coaching staff and captain for giving him confidence as they kept on supporting and motivating him during the training camp.

