Abdullah Shafique Will Become One Of World’s Best Test Openers, Hopes Babar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

The National team skipper has praised Shafique for showing excellent performance in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he is optimistic that Abdullah Shafique can become one of the world’s best Test openers after his excellent perfomrnace in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Abdullah Shafique secured an unbeaten 160 amid tough spint attak by the Sri-Lankan bowlers led by Prabath Jayasuriya who had taken a match tally of nine wickets.

The 22-year old batsman remained on creaes for nine hours and five session and proved himsel fas one of the best Test openers during the match.

The 22-year-old batted for just under nine hours and five sessions against a spin attack led by the in-form Prabath Jayasuriya, who took a match tally of nine wickets.

Talking to the reporters, Babar Azam praised Abdullah Shafiq for performing in tough conditios, saying that Shafique’s confidence was high after playing againt Australia so he was on a different level.

He said when a player performs against quality bowling then his confidence goes further up and the same happened to Shaique. Shafique earlier made 136 runs while playing against Australia at Rawalpindi ground in March.

Babar appreciated Abdullah the way he played and said that he would get many such knocks in future.

“I’m hopeful that he will become one of the best openers in the world,” he added.

