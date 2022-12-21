Abdullah upsets Barkatullah in Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan national tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Abdullah Adnan stunned No. 8 seed Barkatullah in the 2nd round match of men's singles category of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Abdullah won the first set 6-3, but dropped the second set 3-6. However, he stormed back to take the third set 6-2 from the experienced Barkatullah and moved to the next stage.

Meanwhile, top seeds Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib pulled off emphatic victories over their respective opponents. Aqeel overpowered M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-1, while Shoaib eliminated Mahatir Muhammad 6-0, 6-0.

On Wednesday, contests were held in men's singles 2nd round, ladies singles 1st round, boys 18&under singles 1st round and boys 14&under singles 1st round. Following are the results: Men's Singles 2nd Round: Sami Zeb Khan bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-2,7-6(4); Abdullah Adnan bt Barkatullah 6-2,3-6,6-2; M. Abid bt M. Talha KHan 6-2,6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Shahzad Khan 6-1,6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Imran Bhatti 6-1,6-4; Mudassir Murtaza bt Saqib Hayat 6-3,6-0; M.

Shoaib bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-0,6-0; Aqeel Khan bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0,6-1 Ladies Singles 1st Round: Kainat Ali bt Shandana Rabbi 6-1,6-3; Natalia Zaman bt Soha Ali 6-2,6-7(5),6-3;Mehvish Chishte bt Amara Khan 6-0,6-1 Boys 18&Under Singles 1st Round:Hamza Roman bt M. Salar Khan 6-3,6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-1,6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Yahya Musa Luni 6-1,6-0; Amir Mazari bt Azan Sajid 6-0,6-2; M. Huzaifa Khan bt M. Zaryab Khan 6-0,6-4; Abdul Basit bt Rayan Khan 7-5,6-2; Boys 14&Under Singles 1st Round: Nabeel Ali Qayum bt M. Arsalan 4-0,4-0; Abdur Rehman w/o Imdad Ali; Shayan Afridi bt M. Hassan Usmani 5-3,4-0; Muzammil Bhand bt Chengaiz Leghari 4-0,4-0; Zayd Zaman bt Essa Fahd 4-1,4-0; M. Haziq Asim Asim bt Razik Sultan 4-1, 5-3.

Boys / Girls 12&Under Singles 1st Round: Ahmed Khan bt M. Faizan 4-1,4-0; Haziq Areejo bt Zayd Zaman 4-1,4-2;M. Hasan Usmani bt Ahmed Shaikh 4-0,4-0; Shayan Afridi bt M. Maaz Areejo 4-0,4-0; Ihsanullah Kabir bt M. Taha Raja 4-0,4-0; Anees Khan bt Behroze Maimoon 4-1,4-0.