Abdullah Zaman, Sehrish Ali win Mohibullah Khan Junior Squash Championship titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Abdullah Zaman and Sehrish Ali claimed Mohibullah Khan Junior Squash Championship title after defeating their respective teams here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman was the chief guest. Finance Secretary Wazir Gul Muhammad, Executive Member Fazal Khalil, Directorate Senior Coach and Chief Organizer Manoor Zaman, Senior Coach Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Wasim, Chief Referee Adil Faqir and other officials were also present.

There was a match between Muhammad Ryan Zaman and Atif Ali Naz of the Under-9 category in which Atif Ali Naz secured victory with 11-8, 3-11, 11-3 and 11-8. In the Under-11 category final Arbab Fahad and Ans Rafy gave each other a tough fight and at the end, Arbab Fahad secured victory at 11-4, 11-5, 6-11 and 11-8.

In the Under-13 final both Danish Sikander and Abdul Hadi Gul played well and some good nick, drops and forceful smashes were also witnessed. The final was stretched to five sets and continued for almost 53 minutes, the score was 12-10, 11-13, 12-14, 12-10 and 11-9.

The final was also enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion as Danish and Abdul Hadi Gul played well against each other.

In the Under-17 Boys final Abdullah Zaman easily defeated Fawad Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-5. Abdullah Zaman dominated the proceedings and did not allow Fawad Khan to strike back. In the final of Girls U-15, the match between Sehrish Ali and Nimra Rehman also proved to be one-sided. In which Sahrish Ali won 11-9, 11-9 and 11-4.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association have almost completed 29 events in the last six months of the current year which includes International events as well for both male and female, said Muhammad Wazir Gul, Finance Secretary of the KP Squash Association.

Muhammad Wazir Gul, who is also Director Blue Tone Squash academy, said we have given more focus to the age groups competitions so as to strengthen squash at the grassroots level. He said a game Calendar would be announced for the coming year-2024 wherein a total of 15 events would be organized in the first six months.

