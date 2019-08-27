UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdur Rehman, Sameer, Muqadus, Huzaifa Lead In Special Olympics Pakistan Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:22 PM

Abdur Rehman, Sameer, Muqadus, Huzaifa lead in Special Olympics Pakistan competitions

Abdur Rehman, Sameer Khan, Muqadus, Huzaifa bagged first positions in different competitions organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Abdur Rehman, Sameer Khan, Muqadus, Huzaifa bagged first positions in different competitions organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Special Olympics Pakistan conducted badminton, table tennis and athletics competitions at Pakistan Sports Complex. Over 200 athletes from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Mirpur, Mangla, Attock, Kallar Saydaan, Murree, Kotli Satian, Hazroo, Rabwa and Hasanabdal participated in the competition along with several volunteers, coaches, technical officials and staff that helped in making the event a success.

The said event was a qualifier for the 1st Quaid-i-Azam Special Person's Games 2019 to be held here in the first week of September.

In Table Tennis competitions, Abdur Rehman from Behria Special school E-8 stood first while Abdul Qadir from Behria Special School and Adnan Aziz from NTCSP were second and third, respectively.

In Badminton competitions, Sameer Khan of Special Olympics bagged the first position while Usman Zulnorain of Alqasim Jehlum and Nausherwan of Arif Mangla Bright Horizon were second and third, respectively.

In Athletics 100m girls, Muqadus of GSEC Murree was first while Sahiba of GSEC Murree and Nazish Mangla stood second and third, respectively.

In Athletics 100m boys, Huzaifa from Sedum School Islamabad clinched the first position while Maaz Zafar of Special Olympics and Aziz Ahmed of Behria Special School Islamabad stood second and third, respectively.

In Shot Put competitions, Huzaifa of Sedum School Islamabad grabbed the first position while Ammar Shahid of Mangla and Danish from GSEC Murree took second and third positions, respectively.

In Long Jump Girls' competitions, Muqadus Shakeel from GSEC Murree was first while Sabahat Tariq and Maryum Naveed of GSEC Murree stood second and third, respectively.

In Long Jump boys' competitions, Huzaifa of Sedum School Islamabad was first while Khuram Shahzad of NTCSP and Ammar Shahid of Mangla stood second. Aziz Ahmed of Behria Special Islamabad bagged third position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Sports Murree Badminton Rawalpindi Attock Mirpur Kotli Abdur Rehman Shakeel September 2019 Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi receives UK Minister of State for ..

23 minutes ago

UAE continuing strategy of women’s empowerment: ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Omani minister accelerate cooperat ..

23 minutes ago

KP govt to disburse Rs 29.7 mln grant among 142,69 ..

30 seconds ago

Traffic arrangements for Muharram reviewed in Sukk ..

33 seconds ago

Man kills nephew over property dispute in Lahore

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.