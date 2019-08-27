Abdur Rehman, Sameer, Muqadus, Huzaifa lead in Special Olympics Pakistan competitions

Abdur Rehman, Sameer Khan, Muqadus, Huzaifa bagged first positions in different competitions organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Abdur Rehman, Sameer Khan, Muqadus, Huzaifa bagged first positions in different competitions organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Special Olympics Pakistan conducted badminton, table tennis and athletics competitions at Pakistan Sports Complex. Over 200 athletes from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Mirpur, Mangla, Attock, Kallar Saydaan, Murree, Kotli Satian, Hazroo, Rabwa and Hasanabdal participated in the competition along with several volunteers, coaches, technical officials and staff that helped in making the event a success.

The said event was a qualifier for the 1st Quaid-i-Azam Special Person's Games 2019 to be held here in the first week of September.

In Table Tennis competitions, Abdur Rehman from Behria Special school E-8 stood first while Abdul Qadir from Behria Special School and Adnan Aziz from NTCSP were second and third, respectively.

In Badminton competitions, Sameer Khan of Special Olympics bagged the first position while Usman Zulnorain of Alqasim Jehlum and Nausherwan of Arif Mangla Bright Horizon were second and third, respectively.

In Athletics 100m girls, Muqadus of GSEC Murree was first while Sahiba of GSEC Murree and Nazish Mangla stood second and third, respectively.

In Athletics 100m boys, Huzaifa from Sedum School Islamabad clinched the first position while Maaz Zafar of Special Olympics and Aziz Ahmed of Behria Special School Islamabad stood second and third, respectively.

In Shot Put competitions, Huzaifa of Sedum School Islamabad grabbed the first position while Ammar Shahid of Mangla and Danish from GSEC Murree took second and third positions, respectively.

In Long Jump Girls' competitions, Muqadus Shakeel from GSEC Murree was first while Sabahat Tariq and Maryum Naveed of GSEC Murree stood second and third, respectively.

In Long Jump boys' competitions, Huzaifa of Sedum School Islamabad was first while Khuram Shahzad of NTCSP and Ammar Shahid of Mangla stood second. Aziz Ahmed of Behria Special Islamabad bagged third position.