Abdur Rehman Sees No Threat From Afghanistan In T20I Series

Muhammad Rameez Published March 21, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Interim head coach Pakistan Men's T20 cricket team Abdur Rehman has said that Afghanistan cricket team is a budding international side and he did not see any threat from them in the upcoming T20I series in Sharjah

In a pre-departure press conference at the Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday, he said, "Yes, our matches have always been close ties but we will overcome the challenge with ease as a balanced young team has been selected for the tour," adding, Afghanistan team has the services of best spin bowling exponents in Rashid Khan and Muhammad Nabi.

Pakistan cricket team is due to play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah � for United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the home ground of the Afghanistan cricket due to political unrest in Afghanistan. The Three T20Is will be played between March 24 and 27 with all matches starting at 9 pm (PST).

To a query, Abdur Rehman said the Pakistan outfit is a combination of youth and age and all areas in batting and bowling have been covered in the selection of the team, adding that all players have played beside each other in the domestic and league circuit and there will be no problem of gelling in a short time.

On his appointment as head-coach of the national T20I side, Abdur Rehman, who has been assistant coach of the Multan Sultans in HBL PSL, thanked Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi, adding that he has 15 years coaching experience in the domestic, U 19 and HBL PSL besides working with foreign coaches like Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower and will try to utilize his experience and make a difference.

On the team selection, Abdur Rehman said the team is a group of highly-talented boys and the series offers an opportunity to all young lads to make their mark through sterling performance.

"Mine's an interim assignment and I am supposed to help the team do well in the series against Afghanistan", the head coach said, adding all the player have played under him in some respect.

On non-selection of Abbas Afridi despite being the top wicket taker in the HBL PSL 8, Abdur Rehman said, "Abbas Afridi has performed well but there are more opportunities in front to him and you will see him playing for the national side in near future."On coaching beside former batting great Muhammad Yousaf and fast bowler Umar Gull, he said it was not a matter of dictating each other but presence of former Pakistan greats will help him and the team in getting good results from the young cricketers.

On pressure on low, skiddy pitches of Sharjah, the head coach said good cricketers always adapt to the pitch conditions, adding that all departments have been covered and there was no pressure at all. He said T20 cricket is about taking brave cricket and taking quick decisions.

