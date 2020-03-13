Abe Tells Trump Japan Preparing for 2020 Olympics in Line With Initial Plans - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told US President Donald Trump, who had called for delaying the 2020 Summer Olympics over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), that Japan was preparing for the games in line with initial plans, Japanese media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Japanese organizing committee board member Haruyuki Takahashi told The Wall Street Journal that the 2020 Summer Olympics may be postponed for one or two years over the COVID-19 outbreak, but not canceled. A source in the Greek Olympic Committee told Sputnik on the same day that all decisions regarding the Olympic Games in Tokyo would be made in May.

On Thursday, Trump said that the games should be postponed for a year.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Abe had held a phone conversation with Trump, telling the US leader that Japan was making all the efforts to hold the Olympics in time, the Kyodo news agency reported. Trump said that he was positively assessing the Japanese efforts.

Trump and Abe have also reportedly discussed the measures needed to fight the further spread of COVID-19.