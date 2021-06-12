UrduPoint.com
Aberasturi Takes Third Stage In Slovenia As Pogacar Keeps Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:18 AM

Spaniard Jon Aberasturi won the third stage of the Tour of Slovenia on Friday, edging local rider Matej Mohoric and Italian Matteo Trentin

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Spaniard Jon Aberasturi won the third stage of the Tour of Slovenia on Friday, edging local rider Matej Mohoric and Italian Matteo Trentin.

The Spaniard, who rides for Caja Rural, outsprinted Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious at the end of a 165.

8km stage from Brezice to Krsko.

Another Slovenian, last year's Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE, rolled in 19th in the same time as the winner to retain the overall lead.

