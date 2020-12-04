Nepali-Russian pair of Abhilasha Bista and Arina Valitova claimed the Girls' Doubles title of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships week-II by outclassing Pakistani-Ukrainian pair of Zoha Asim and Margarita Okhendovskaya at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Nepali-Russian pair of Abhilasha Bista and Arina Valitova claimed the Girls' Doubles title of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships week-II by outclassing Pakistani-Ukrainian pair of Zoha Asim and Margarita Okhendovskaya at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

Abhilasha and Arina won the final showdown in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The pair will now face each other when they vie for the top honours in the Girls' Singles on Friday.

In the first semifinal of the Girls' Singles event, top seed Arina was in fine touch and registered a straight-set win against Margarita Okhendovskaya of Ukraine with a score of 6-3, 6-1 by playing powerful forehand and backhand drives.

In the second semifinal, Abhilasha won her encounter against Zoha Asim of Pakistan in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Zoha made a number of unforced errors at the crucial stages of the match.

In the Boys' Singles event, Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan and Roy Keegan advanced to the final, which will be played on Saturday.

Top seed Shoaib struggled hard to win the match in a well-contested three-set match. Siddhartha Lama of the USA won the first set at 6-4 by breaking the 10th game of Shoaib, in which he hit two double faults. In the second set, both the players displayed quality tennis from the baseline. Shoaib built up the winning lead 5-1, by breaking the first and third games of Siddhartha Lama. Siddhartha Lama broke the 8th game of Shoaib after three deuces. Shoaib won the second set at 6-3 by breaking the last game of Siddhartha at 0-40 by hitting some good passing shots.

In the final set, long rallies were witnessed from the baseline as the score went up to 4--all, with both the players holding their respective serves. Shoaib won the final set 6-4 by breaking the 10th game of the final set.

In the second semifinal, Roy Keegan got a walkover against Rohan Belday of USA, on account of medical reasons.

In the Boys' Doubles event semifinal, Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan got walkover against Rohan Belday and Alexander Karman of USA as Rohan Belday was unable to play on account of medical reasons.

In the other semifinal, Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat of Nepal won their match against Abdullah of Pakistan and Aoi Ooka of Japan in a thrilling two-set match 7-6(5),6-3.

Boys' Doubles final will be played on Friday.

Girl's Doubles Final Match: 1. Abhilasha Bista (NEP) / Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) / Margarita Okhendovskaya (Ukraine) 6-3, 6-2 Boy's Singles Semi-Final Matches: 1. Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Siddhartha Lama (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 2. Roy Keegan (GBR) w/o Rohan Belday (USA) Boy's Doubles Semi-Final Matches: 1. Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) / Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Abdullah. (PAK) / Aoi Ooka (JPN) 7-6(5), 6-3 2. Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) w/o Rohan Belday (USA) / Alexander Karman (USA) Girl's Singles Semi-Final Matches:1. Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Margarita Okhendovskaya (Ukraine) 6-3, 6-12. Abhilasha Bista (NEP) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-4, 6-2