Open Menu

Abhishek's Brilliant Ton Helps India Demolish England In Final T20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Abhishek's brilliant ton helps India demolish England in final T20

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) India's Abhishek Sharma hit a brutal 135 to set up a crushing 150-run win over England in the fifth T20 international and seal the series 4-1 on Sunday.

Opener Abhishek's incredible 54-ball knock, laced with 13 sixes, fired India, who clinched the series in the fourth T20, to 247-9 after being invited to bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The tourists were never in the chase despite Phil Salt's 23-ball 55 as India bowled out the tourists for 97 for their second biggest T20 victory by runs.

Abhishek also two wickets in the only over he bowled with left-arm spin.

"It's a special one, coming for the country, always a great feeling," said the 24-year-old Abhishek.

"When I see it's my day, I always try to go from the first ball. And the way the coach and the captain have treated me from the first day. They've always wanted this intent, they've always backed me."

England slipped to 68-4 as Jos Buttler (7), Harry Brook (2) and Liam Livingstone (9) all failed to make an impact.

Shivam Dube, a batting all-rounder who bowls medium pace, removed Salt with the first ball he bowled after he was controversially replaced by fast bowler Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute in the previous match.

The rest of the England batting fell quickly with Jacob Bethell, who made 10, the only batter to reach double figures other than Salt.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

7 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

8 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

8 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

9 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

9 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

10 hours ago
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

11 hours ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

11 hours ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

11 hours ago
 King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports