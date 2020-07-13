UrduPoint.com
Abid Ali Asks Fans For Good Wishes For England Tour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:36 PM

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tour

Abid Ali has shared his picture with Captain Babar Azam, hoping that they both will perform good during the upcoming England Tour.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) International Cricketer Abid Ali vowed to show performance along with Pakistan Captain Babar Azam during the upcoming England Tour here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Abid Ali shared his picture and picture of Babar Azam who is captain of One Day International (ODIs) and T20Is.

“It is my wish that we both should perform excellent during the upcoming England Tour,” said Abid Ali, asking the fans to pray for the victory of the team and best for performance for this victory.

“It is request for your [fans] prayers,” said Abid Ali.

Earlier, Muhammad Amir also expressed his expectation about Pakistan Team touring England. He said that he was hopeful that the national team would show performance

He said team reached there one month before the matches and was busy in practice which was quite good for its performance.

He said many players were used to playing conditions of UK and several players including Asad, Yasir and Abbas have played world cup matches there.

Amir further said Abbas is an experienced bowler in English conditions and his experience will be useful as he has also played county cricket in the country.

Muhammad Irfan, another player, also pointed out that it was not an easy task to challenge England’s team in their home ground; however, Pakistan performed really well during its past tours to the country.

He praised PCB’s decision to send team months before the series to get them to get comfortable with the conditions of the country.

He cautioned fast bowlers about difficulties for them because of SOPs which have banned use of saliva.

