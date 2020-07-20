UrduPoint.com
Abid Ali Injury Update

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:48 PM

Abid Ali injury update

Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon

Derby (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon. Abid Ali has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal.

Abid, who has also been rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: “Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”

