UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abid Ali Scores Centuries In First Two Test Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:18 PM

Abid Ali scores centuries in first two Test matches

The cricket analysts say that he may break the record of former Indian captain Azharuddin if he continued the same tone in scores in the next matches.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Opening Batsman Abid Ali has stunned the cricket lovers after he became the first Pakistani to score centuries in each of his first two test matches here on Saturday.

First ever in the cricket history of Pakistan, Abid Ali made centuries in two first test matches against Sri-Lanka. In the third day of the last Test match which is being played at Karachi National Stadium, Abid Ali scored 137 by smashing 14 fours and a six till filing of this report.

In Rawalpindi, he also scored 109 despite that the first test match was marred by rain and light issue last week.

With such remarkable performance, he has become the ninth batsman to score centuries in each of his first two Test matches after Mohammad Azharuddin, Saurav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Alvin Kallicharran.

The cricket analysts say that he continued his performance in the next test match he would reach the world record currently held by former Indian Captain Muhammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin—is the first Indian batsman who continued the same high score tone in three consecutive Test mathes to start of his career. Abid Ali also scored a century against Australia in One-Day-International in UAE earlier this year.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Century World Australia UAE Rawalpindi Same Abid Ali Love

Recent Stories

Gargash meets with UN official

21 minutes ago

US$2.9 billion for Ethiopian economic reform progr ..

36 minutes ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s second plea challengi ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.