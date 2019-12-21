Abid Ali scores centuries in first two Test matches

(@fidahassanain)

The cricket analysts say that he may break the record of former Indian captain Azharuddin if he continued the same tone in scores in the next matches.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Opening Batsman Abid Ali has stunned the cricket lovers after he became the first Pakistani to score centuries in each of his first two test matches here on Saturday.

First ever in the cricket history of Pakistan, Abid Ali made centuries in two first test matches against Sri-Lanka. In the third day of the last Test match which is being played at Karachi National Stadium, Abid Ali scored 137 by smashing 14 fours and a six till filing of this report.

In Rawalpindi, he also scored 109 despite that the first test match was marred by rain and light issue last week.

With such remarkable performance, he has become the ninth batsman to score centuries in each of his first two Test matches after Mohammad Azharuddin, Saurav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Alvin Kallicharran.

The cricket analysts say that he continued his performance in the next test match he would reach the world record currently held by former Indian Captain Muhammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin—is the first Indian batsman who continued the same high score tone in three consecutive Test mathes to start of his career. Abid Ali also scored a century against Australia in One-Day-International in UAE earlier this year.