Abid Ali, Shan Masood put Pakistan in commanding position in Karachi Test

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood hammered scintillating tons as Pakistan scored 395 for two on the day three of the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

Abid, who had already scored a brilliant hundred on his debut in Rawalpindi Test hit his second consecutive century in as many Tests, becoming the first Pakistani and ninth batsmen overall to achieve that feat in his initial two outings.

In the first Test in Rawalpindi, he had become first ever batsman to score hundreds in both his Test and ODI debuts. In his ODI debut, the 32-year-old had scored 112 against Australia in the series that took place ahead of the World Cup, earlier this year.

Pakistan, who were trailing 80 runs lead in the first innings have managed to get an overall lead of 315 runs.

At the close of day three, captain Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 57, while first innings half century maker, Babar Azam was undefeated on 22.

The pitch, which initially looked a bowler-supportive track, eventually turned out to be a batting track as Pakistan added 338 runs after resuming their second innings from the overnight score of 57-0.

Shan Masood, who stayed on crease for around five hours made 135 off 198 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes. Abid, who spent almost 400 minutes on the crease for his 174 runs hammered 21 boundaries and a six.

Pacer Lahiru Sudesh Kumara, who had taken four wickets in the first innings in his 18 overs, once again was the key bowler for Sri Lanka as he took both Pakistan wickets for 88 runs in his 22 overs.