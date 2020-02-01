UrduPoint.com
Abid, Tehsin Elected President, Secretary Of In Peshawar Jujitsu Association

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:14 PM

Abid, Tehsin elected President, Secretary of in Peshawar Jujitsu Association

Syed Abid Ali Shah and Tehsin Ullah have elected as President and General Secretary of the KP Jujitsu Association respectively for the next four year term in an election meeting held here on Saturday

In this connection the general council meeting chaired by a nominee of the Pakistan Jujitsu Federation, with Deputy Director sports Aziz Ullah Jan acted as observer while representing Directorate of Sports KP.

In this connection the general council meeting chaired by a nominee of the Pakistan Jujitsu Federation, with Deputy Director sports Aziz Ullah Jan acted as observer while representing Directorate of Sports KP.

Secretary Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez, Secretary General KP Karate Association and former international karate player Khalid Noor, Secretary of the KP Weightlifting Association Sheeraz Ahmed and representatives from all the affiliated districts were also present and attended the elective meeting.

On this occasion, the performance of the Provincial Jujitsu Association declared as satisfactory wherein it also organized the Inter-District Junior and Senior Championships besides sending KP teams to the National Junior and National Senior Championship.

For the next four years, the new cabinet has been elected including President Syed Abid Ali Shah, Senior Vice President, Niamat Ullah, Allah Gul Afridi, Dr. Ihtisham, Naeem Jan, Dr. Shoaib as Vice President, Tehsinullah as General Secretary, Muhammad Akhtar and Hifsa Rehman as Joint Secretary, Saad Khan as Finance Secretary, and Ghani Ur Rehman as PRO. The executive committee including Riaz Khan, Kamran Ali, Ibrahim Khan, Rahim Shah Khan, and Abid Gul.

In his speech to the house, Abid Ali Shah assured all the representatives from various districts that efforts would be taken to involve maximum number of both female and male players as good talent exiting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

