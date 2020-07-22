UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abiha Haider Wins For Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:05 PM

Abiha Haider wins for Pakistan

"I am really happy and no doubt feeling pride for representing Pakistan and winning for her" similarly, grateful to bag respect for my country,said a young female Soccer player Abiha Haider on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :"I am really happy and no doubt feeling pride for representing Pakistan and winning for her" similarly, grateful to bag respect for my country,said a young female Soccer player Abiha Haider on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Abiha stated that she took part in many national and international events, she has achieved many international awards and had been named in 30 most powerful sports women of Islamic world.

Abiha had been playing in national female soccer team as mid fielder since 2010.

Recently she won two Guinness World Records while representing Pakistan in the world's longest football match in France. She played for 70 hours straight among 60 nationalities, she stated.

Abiha further added that out of 809 players around the world, she was among the 10, and only Pakistani was selected and sponsored by FIFA to participate in the longest match event.

She sacrificed her personal life for the love of sport, she did not have time for anything else except studies and football practice she added.

"I am not very fond of sleep and lazy-head, rather I practice soccer religiously and passionately, "she mentioned.

If soccer and other neglected sports would be supported by the government and people of Pakistan, the ambitious players and sportsmen could bring more awards which would ultimately prove the best image of the country, she suggested.

"There is no lack of talent in our country all we need is support and acknowledgment from our own nation," she opined.

Abiha is on her way to graduate with an LLB Honors degree from University of London,she told.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports France FIFA Young London Women Event All From Government Best Love

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashm ..

48 minutes ago

Russian TV Crew Beaten by Police in Portland While ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to fraternal ties with Banglade ..

2 minutes ago

China May Close US Consulate in Wuhan in Response ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University sends computerized ad ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Rescues Over 100 Asylum Seekers in Aegean S ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.