UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ABISE Announces Schedule For Inter Board Championship 2021 Trials

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:26 PM

ABISE announces schedule for Inter board championship 2021 trials

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Thursday announced the Boys and Girls Inter Board Championship-2021 trial schedule which would commence from February 18, and conclude on February 26

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Thursday announced the Boys and Girls Inter Board Championship-2021 trial schedule which would commence from February 18, and conclude on February 26.

According to the ABISE press release, the trials of 10 track and field games for boys and 8 for girls would be held on various grounds of Abbottabad and Haripur from 18th February 18, to February ,26.

Director sports ABISE informed all principals of private colleges and higher secondary schools through the press release to send their best teams and players for trials of games according to the schedule.

Students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade can participate in the ABISE Inter board championship 2021 trials.

For boys, the trials would be held in 10 different disciplines including badminton, gymnastic, hockey, squash, cricket, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, football and athletics.

While the 8 different track and field games trials for females including netball, badminton, hockey, squash, cricket, volleyball, table tennis, basketball would be held. Trials for both boys and girls would be held at various venues of Abbottabad and Haripur.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Squash Sports Abbottabad Badminton Haripur BISE February All From Best

Recent Stories

Federal employees to get 25% ad hoc relief: Pervai ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,502 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Welcomes US Administration's Decision to Ext ..

2 minutes ago

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles 2020 profi ..

2 minutes ago

Old but gold: Tokyo's retro car owners revel in mo ..

8 minutes ago

Three deed as dome of mosque collapses in Lahore

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.