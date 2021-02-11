ABISE announces schedule for Inter board championship 2021 trials

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Thursday announced the Boys and Girls Inter Board Championship-2021 trial schedule which would commence from February 18, and conclude on February 26

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Thursday announced the Boys and Girls Inter Board Championship-2021 trial schedule which would commence from February 18, and conclude on February 26.

According to the ABISE press release, the trials of 10 track and field games for boys and 8 for girls would be held on various grounds of Abbottabad and Haripur from 18th February 18, to February ,26.

Director sports ABISE informed all principals of private colleges and higher secondary schools through the press release to send their best teams and players for trials of games according to the schedule.

Students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade can participate in the ABISE Inter board championship 2021 trials.

For boys, the trials would be held in 10 different disciplines including badminton, gymnastic, hockey, squash, cricket, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, football and athletics.

While the 8 different track and field games trials for females including netball, badminton, hockey, squash, cricket, volleyball, table tennis, basketball would be held. Trials for both boys and girls would be held at various venues of Abbottabad and Haripur.