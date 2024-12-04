ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

The tag of Stallions is a trademark for success in the history of T20 cricket in Pakistan. Sialkot Stallions hold the record for eight titles (six National T20 Cup and two Super Eight T20 Cup titles) and for the most consecutive wins in domestic T20 cricket all over the world with 25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The tag of Stallions is a trademark for success in the history of T20 cricket in Pakistan. Sialkot Stallions hold the record for eight titles (six National T20 Cup and two Super Eight T20 Cup titles) and for the most consecutive wins in domestic T20 cricket all over the world with 25.

The omnipresent character in these wins was former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik who led his hometown team with admirable tenacity and recognition. One of the most fit players at the international circuit in his heyday, Malik was one of the most successful cricketers in the shorter format, scoring 13,360 runs which is second behind West Indies’ Chris Gayle in the world.

Malik’s remarkable experience and acuity will be at hand for the youngsters as he mentors the side in the five-team Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup which begins at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 7 December. Besides ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors will feature in the event. The final is scheduled for 25 December.

Malik asserts the prime task for him is to increase game awareness and the ability to learn steadily.

“My target as a mentor is to make these players mature enough to deal with the crunch situations and that is one of the keys to T20 cricket. I want to take these players to a stage where they are ready to play as per the situation. The batters should also know about the demands of the shorter format.

“The goal is to play like T20 cricket is played at the world level, modern style and with momentum. We have players who are future prospects and I am sure they will be hungry to show their skills at this level. We have a very good combination for the shorter format, so I am hopeful of some good showings.

“We have good stroke players in the squad. They too need to play their strokes as per the situation. If they see a weak bowler struggling for momentum they should attack him.

“Game awareness is also important in when to hit and when not to hit.”

ABL Stallions have young players who have been excelling at the domestic level recently.

Left-handed opener Maaz Sadaqat is fresh from scoring 557 runs in five Quaid-e-Azam trophy matches - second behind Imam-ul-Haq's 635. But this will be 19-year-old's debut in T20 cricket. Also oozing with talent is pacer Ubaid Shah, younger brother of Pakistan international Naseem Shah. The 18-year-old took eight for 79 in a Quaid Trophy match last month. Mehran Mumtaz and Ahmed Safi Abdullah are fast-rising spinning all-rounders, while Abdul Faseeh is a solid top-order batsman who along with Yasir Khan can give impetus to batting.

Besides Ubaid, Mohammad Amir Khan has made a name for himself as a fast bowler. Pakistan international Zaman Khan will spearhead the attack with Hussain Talat also turning his arm over as an effective medium pacer besides stabilising the batting.

The two experienced squad members are Mohammad Haris and middle-order power hitter Azam Khan. A good showing in the Champions Cup can help the two aggressive batters a chance to regain their places in the Pakistan squad.

Schedule of ABL Stallions matches (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):

7 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (3.30pm)

9 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (12 noon)

12 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (11am)

13 Dec – vs Engro Dolphins (11am)

15 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (11am)

17 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (12 noon)

20 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (11am)

21 Dec – vs Engro Dolphins (3.30pm)

Freedom to play key for UMT Markhors:

Just like the identity of Markhors - Pakistan's national animal - mentor Misbah-ul-Haq wants a real identity for his team and that is free spirits. Pakistan’s most successful Test captain wants his charges to play with freedom - the much needed style to play the fiery format of the game.

“I think we need to match the world in terms of style of play in the T20 format.

“The plan for the PCB is that through mentors we develop players in a way that they are at ease when they qualify to play for Pakistan. We want to teach them how to give an impactful and winning performance. Whenever they enter the field, they have that aim to win.

“Play with freedom is the message. Whether they get bowled out for 90 or 100 but play with intent and that's how they become aggressive, so the focus is always on the positive options.

“If we are able to produce three to four players then we feel that the job is done.”

The most eye-catching talent is in the form of allrounder Abdul Samad, a player Misbah reckons has the ingredients to play for Pakistan. Hard-hitting batters Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Mohammad Faizan will also be in focus with their aggressive style.

Allrounder Muhammad Shahzad - a product of Pakistan U19 - is also a player to watch out for in this event while left-arm pacers Akif Javed and Mohammad Imran Jnr can also stand out with their ability to not only take wickets but also be economical. Ali Shafique will also be wanting to progress after showing initial promise. Zahid Mehmood and Mohammad Rameez Jnr will be key spinners for the team.

Schedule of UMT Markhors matches (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):

7 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (11am)

10 Dec – vs Engro Dolphins (12 noon)

12 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (11 am)

13 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (3.30 pm)

15 Dec – Nurpur Lions (3.30 pm)

18 Dec – vs Engro Dolphins (12 noon)

0°20 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (11 am)

21 Dec – vs Lake City Panthers (11 am)