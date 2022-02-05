About 15,000 People Attended Opening Ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing - Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Around 15,000 people have attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Chang Yu, the director of the opening and closing ceremonies department of the Organizing Committee, said on Saturday.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games took place in Beijing on Saturday.

"Yesterday, 15,000 viewers attended the stadium along with participants, athletes and members of the Olympic family. 3,000 our employees were leading the ceremony," the official told reporters.

The Olympic Games will end on February 20.