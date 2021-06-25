About 18,000 Security Agents to Be Deployed at Tokyo Games Daily - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) An estimated 18,000 security personnel will be mobilized every day to guard the safety of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, NHK news reported on Friday.

According to the media, the organizers say the new plan will guarantee adequate security even at full stadium capacity.

Within this security framework, the authorities said that thousands of security officers will guard the 43 Olympic and Paralympic sites and nearby communities. The actual number of spectators will determine the number of personnel at venues.

The organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided earlier this month to allow up to 10,000 spectators for each stadium. If the number of spectators does not exceed 50% of a venue's capacity, the cap is set at 10,000.