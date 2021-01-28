About Half of Big Japanese Companies Want Olympics to Be Held in Limited Format - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) About a half of the 100 biggest Japanese companies - 48 ones - want the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo to be held in a limited format, a study published by the NHK broadcaster said on Thursday.

Only 13 companies believe that the games should be held in a normal format, while 36 firms refused to answer the question citing the need to make a serious decision based on the epidemiological situation.

Three more companies have strongly rejected the idea to hold the games because of the risk of a new wave of the coronavirus that may be caused by the influx of foreign visitors.

The main arguments of those supporting the games are the need to revive the economy and society as well as to respect the careers of athletes.