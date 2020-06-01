About Half of English Premier League Teams to Vote to Scrap Relegation in 2020 - Reports

Approximately half of the English Premier League football clubs will support scrapping relegation if the current season is aborted because of COVID-19, the Sky Sports TV channel reported on Monday

Last week, it was announced that the league's games would resume on June 17, however, this Thursday the shareholders will have a meeting during which they will plan their actions in case the season cannot be concluded due to a possible second wave of the coronavirus disease.

According to the news outlet, citing a club owner, up to 10 of the 20 clubs plan on voting to cancel relegation if the season ends prematurely.

The leagues' high-ranking officials recommend a points-per-game scheme, which will divide each team's points by the number of games it has played. A team placing will then be decided by an average number of points per game. Doing so will make Liverpool the winner, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City will be relegated to a lower championship.