UrduPoint.com

Abraham Completes Roma Switch From Chelsea For 40 Million Euros

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 million euros

Tammy Abraham has completed his move to Roma from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Monday, the England forward joined former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital in a deal worth 40 million euros ($47 million)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Tammy Abraham has completed his move to Roma from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Monday, the England forward joined former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital in a deal worth 40 million Euros ($47 million).

In a statement, Roma said that Abraham had signed a five-year contract and that Chelsea would "retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker".

Italian media report that the 23-year-old, who will wear the number nine jersey left vacant by Edin Dzeko's transfer to Inter Milan, will earn 4.5 million euros net each season.

"You can sense when a club really wants you -- and Roma made their interest clear immediately," said Abraham to the Rome website.

"Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I've had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again -- so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

" Abraham moves to Roma after Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea left him further down the pecking order at the club he joined as a young boy in 2004.

The European champions spent big money to lure Belgium striker Lukaku away from Inter as Thomas Tuchel largely ignored Abraham, who was brought into the senior team by previous coach Frank Lampard.

Abraham had scored 30 times for Chelsea in all competitions since breaking through in 2019 but his most prolific league season as a professional came on loan in the second-tier Championship with Aston Villa, where he scored 25 goals in 2018-19.

He has played six times for England since making his debut in 2017, scoring his only goal against Montenegro in 2019.

Related Topics

Loan Young Roma Rome Belgium Money 2017 2019 Media All From Chelsea Coach Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

6 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

7 minutes ago
 Russian military aircraft crashes during test flig ..

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

7 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Dete ..

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

7 minutes ago
 Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new P ..

Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.