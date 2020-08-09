Abraham starts as Chelsea seek miracle in Munich

Munich, Germany, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opted to start England striker Tammy Abraham over Olivier Giroud in Saturday's Champions League, last 16, return leg tie at Bayern Munich.

With Bayern holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in February, Lampard left Giroud, 33, on the bench.

Former Bayern-target Callum-Hudon Odoi and Mason Mount are on the wings, either side of 22-year-old Abraham.

France's N'Golo Kante captains the Blues in a three-man midfield.

Germany defender Antonio Ruediger is a surprise omission with Andreas Christensen partnering Kurt Zouma at centre-back.

With winger Kingsley Coman injured, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick opted for Ivan Perisic over Philippe Coutinho on the left wing.

Joshua Kimmich dropped back into the right-back position to cover for injured Benjamin Pavard with Thiago Alcantara partnering Leon Goeretzka in the central midfield.

Up front, Thomas Mueller makes his 113th Champions League appearance to equal Philipp Lahm's German record.

Robert Lewandowski, the Champions League's top-scorer, is looking to add to his tally of 11 goals in six games.

Bayern Munich (GER) 4-5-1 Manuel Neuer (c); Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Alphonso Davies; Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller, Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Chelsea (ENG) 4-3-3 Willy Caballero; Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante (c), Mateo Kovacic; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG) Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (ROM)