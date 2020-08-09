UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abraham Starts As Chelsea Seek Miracle In Munich

Muhammad Rameez 56 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Abraham starts as Chelsea seek miracle in Munich

Munich, Germany, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opted to start England striker Tammy Abraham over Olivier Giroud in Saturday's Champions League, last 16, return leg tie at Bayern Munich.

With Bayern holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in February, Lampard left Giroud, 33, on the bench.

Former Bayern-target Callum-Hudon Odoi and Mason Mount are on the wings, either side of 22-year-old Abraham.

France's N'Golo Kante captains the Blues in a three-man midfield.

Germany defender Antonio Ruediger is a surprise omission with Andreas Christensen partnering Kurt Zouma at centre-back.

With winger Kingsley Coman injured, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick opted for Ivan Perisic over Philippe Coutinho on the left wing.

Joshua Kimmich dropped back into the right-back position to cover for injured Benjamin Pavard with Thiago Alcantara partnering Leon Goeretzka in the central midfield.

Up front, Thomas Mueller makes his 113th Champions League appearance to equal Philipp Lahm's German record.

Robert Lewandowski, the Champions League's top-scorer, is looking to add to his tally of 11 goals in six games.

Bayern Munich (GER) 4-5-1 Manuel Neuer (c); Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Alphonso Davies; Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller, Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Chelsea (ENG) 4-3-3 Willy Caballero; Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante (c), Mateo Kovacic; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG) Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (ROM)

Related Topics

Injured German Munich Leon David Lead February From Chelsea Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

7 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

7 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

7 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.