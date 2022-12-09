(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed became 252nd player from Pakistan to play Test cricketer as he was named in the XI announced by Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss for the second of the three Tests against England at the Multan cricket Stadium.

Abrar had received maiden call-up in the Test squad ahead of this series following an impressive run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23. The 24-year-old right-arm spinner won the best bowler of the tournament award and topped the leading wicket-taker chart with 43 scalps in seven matches at an average of 21.

Pakistan XI for the second Test: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mehmood, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali

Overall, Pakistan made three changes from the side that played the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium with Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, who has a niggle in his bowling shoulder, and Azhar Ali being replaced with Abrar, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz.