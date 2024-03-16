Open Menu

Abrar, Saud Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel were fined five percent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel were fined five percent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night.

Abrar was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Islamabad United’s batting, when, while fielding, Abrar rolled the ball all along the ground despite being instructed by the umpires not to do so.

In a separate incident, in the same match, Saud was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

After dismissing United’s batter Salman Ali Agha in the 12th over, Saud went close to Salman and made remarks which could have provoked the batter.

Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League Same Chris Gaffaney Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Islamabad United All From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

4 minutes ago
 KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

4 minutes ago
 Viable approaches can double agri sector's contrib ..

Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF

4 minutes ago
 Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

2 hours ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting un ..

Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway

4 minutes ago
 Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir ..

Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace

4 minutes ago
 Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of ..

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January

4 minutes ago
 World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit t ..

World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports